Teacher shortage hits government schools in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as large-scale vacancy of teachers has adversely affected education in government-run schools across the state, Odisha government has failed to keep its promise to fill up the vacant posts.

Around 14,000 teacher posts are lying vacant in various government and aided high schools in the state for more than five years while at the primary level the vacancy position is more than 21,000. School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash had informed the Budget session of the Assembly that 13,879 teacher posts, including 2,417 headmasters, were lying vacant in government high schools.



Maximum vacancy is reported from government girls’ high schools and aided schools. While the number of vacant posts of teachers in Government high schools are 8,498, the vacancy position in aided schools is 2,543 taking the total strength to 11,041.

Sources in the department said all steps have been taken to fill up the vacant posts of headmaster on promotion basis, but the matter is sub-judice in the court of law.“Since the process to promote senior teachers to the post of headmaster has been stayed by the Orissa High Court, nothing could be done till the stay is vacated. The functioning of the High Court was hit due to lawyers strike. The department will now move the court to allow for filling up the vacant posts,” the sources said.

The department is in the process of filling up the trained graduate teachers (TGT) posts by appointing contractual teachers. The District Education Officers (DEOs) have been asked to submit the up-to-date vacancy status of teachers in their districts. After receipt of the report, steps will be taken to fill up the vacant posts of other teachers, it added.

Steps are also being taken to fill up the vacant posts in government-aided high schools. As many posts of Block Education Officer (BEO) are lying vacant, headmasters have been given the additional duty of BEO.

A high school headmaster said due to work overload, the headmasters are unable to conduct school supervision regularly, monitor the training and other government-sponsored programmes. Similarly, over 1,700 posts of clerk are lying vacant in different government and aided high schools.

