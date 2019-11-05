Home States Odisha

Work on bus terminus begins in Odisha's Baripada

The project is aimed at addressing traffic woes of Baripada town.

Published: 05th November 2019 09:34 AM

A JCB engaged at the new bus terminus site near Baripada town

A JCB engaged at the new bus terminus site near Baripada town

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Work on the proposed bus terminus at Janardhanpur, on the outskirts of Baripada town, was started by the district administration recently.

The project is aimed at addressing traffic woes of Baripada town. The existing bus terminus in the town is running out of space and remains congested. Besides, since several important offices like Collectorate, office of Municipality, DFO and SP are located close to the facility, movement of vehicles and overcrowding remains a perennial problem.

The administration had zeroed in on Janardhanpur after several years of search for a suitable location for the new bus terminus.

Baripada Sub-Collector Dibya Jyoti Parida said as per government records, at least 5.760 acres of land earmarked for the bus terminus belongs to the government while 1.080 acre is forest land and 0.560-acre private land.  “We have engaged two JCB machines for clearing obstructions from the site,” he said.

