Apply online for DLs at Common Service Centres  

Any eligible person can apply either for Learner’s License ( LL) and DL from any place to any RTO in the State.

Published: 06th November 2019 10:54 AM

For representational purposes

BHUBANESWAR: Various citizen-centric services for quality service delivery, initiated by Transport department at Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) on realtime basis will now be available in Common Service Centres (CSCs). It was decided at a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy to review the implementation of 5-T in Transport and Commerce department here on Tuesday.

“Services like online application for Driving Licenses (DL), Registration Certificates (RC), ownership transfer and revenue collection will be extended to CSCs operating in different parts of the State,” said Principal Secretary Commerce & Transport G Srinivas after the meeting.

Any eligible person can apply either for Learner’s License ( LL) and DL from any place to any RTO in the State, Srinivas said adding that the facility will be extended to CSCs by first week of December, 2019. Service charges for LL or DL would be collected online to reduce pressure on RTOs.

Other services like endorsement and cancellation of hypothecation, change of address, fitness certificates, renewal of RC, slot booking, payment of fees and document uploading for these services will also be done online. Around 12 lakh citizens would be benefited by this service. 

Tripathy directed more and more services to go online to reduce footfall in RTOs. Target was set to complete the process by December. 

On PARIVAHAN services which have been provided with the option of online payment, the Principal Secretary said currently more than 65 per cent revenue collection of the department is received online, to which Tripathy elaborated by asking the department to scale it up to 90 per cent by March 31, 2020. The Chief Secretary also asked the department to bring vehicles including tractors and mini-transports into the fold of registration, which according to Special Secretary Commerce & Transport Manoj Kumar Mishra, accounts for 80 per cent of revenue. 

The meeting revealed that despite market slowdown in transport sector, the department was able to collect revenue of around Rs 1,004 crore up to October, 2019 against a collection of Rs 1,001 crore during the same period of the last fiscal. The online initiative would benefit around 10 lakh people who have to run to RTO office for services like payment of tax and fees, Tripathy said. 

