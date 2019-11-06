ASI held on rape charge in Odisha

Home States Odisha

The victim met CM Naveen Patnaik at the latter’s residence on September 16 seeking justice after the local police refused to register a case.

BARIPADA: An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Kaptipada police was on Tuesday arrested for entering the house of a woman and allegedly raping her when her husband and brother-in-law were in jail.

Sources said ASI Suvendu Behera had gone to the victim’s house on May 12 to arrest her family members in a case. The victim said she was sexually assaulted by the ASI just after her husband and brother-in-law were sent to jail. She had met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the latter’s residence on September 16 seeking justice after the local police refused to register a case in this regard.

In the FIR, the victim said the ASI entered her house and raped her. When she shouted for help, her sister-in-law, who was in another room, rushed to her rescue. But Suvendu thrashed her and fled the spot. The ASI got injured after he hit a door grill while fleeing, the victim alleged in her FIR.

Mayurbhanj SP Parmar Smit Parshottamdas said on the basis of allegations of the victim, a case was registered against the ASI on October 16 under Sections 457 and 354 of IPC.

DSP Sabita Majhi inquired into the case and on the basis of the FIR and probe report, Suvendu was arrested. He was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody after his bail was rejected.
 

