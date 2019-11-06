Home States Odisha

BCI forms special panel to run Odisha State Bar Council

Manan Kumar Mishra, Bar Council of India chairman (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Bar Council of India (BCI) has constituted a Special Committee to carry forward the affairs of Odisha State Bar Council as it failed to hold elections after expiry of its term in June. 
The BCI had earlier extended the term of State Bar Council, the apex statutory body for bar associations in the State, by six months till November 4. The Special Committee has been constituted after the six months extended term also expired. 

The Committee coming to effect from Tuesday comprises Advocate General Ashok Parija as Chairman with two other members - senior advocate Manas Ranjan Mohapatra and advocate Ajay Kumar Baral. Elections of State Bar Council had not been held as the process of preparation of final electoral roll had not been completed.

In a resolution passed on Monday the BCI had directed the Special Committee, to form a Sub Committee, if required, in consultation with it to take ahead the process in the best possible manner “to reach at a logical conclusion which will result in preparation and publication of the preliminary and final list of voters”.

“This Committee shall also ensure that no person with fake degrees and no ‘non-practicing advocate’ becomes a voter. The Verification Rules are to be followed in letter and spirit and all steps are to be taken for providing for elections without any unnecessary delay”, the BCI specified in its October 4 resolution.
The BCI had notified the Certificate and Place of Practice (Verification) Rules on January 13, 2015, making it mandatory for all lawyers to verify themselves and their degrees. But, the verification had not been completed as a large number of advocates enrolled with the State Bar Council had not submitted applications for verification of their law degree certificates.  Besides, the verification process had made little headway due to delay in receipt of verified reports from the universities to which the law degree certificates were being sent.

As per the process, advocate members of the Bar Associations affiliated to the Council elect 25 members for a five-year term. The 25 members in turn elect chairman, vice-chairman and representative to BCI. Advocate General is the ex-officio member of State Bar Council.

