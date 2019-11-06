Dengue scare in Cuttack

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: More cases of dengue have been reported from different localities in the city. As many as 43 persons have so far tested positive for dengue in the last five days.

The vector-borne disease has been detected in the areas of Kathagada Sahi, Mangalabag, SCB Medical Campus, Bajrakabati Road, Tulasipur, Purighat, Kumbhar Sahi, Chaudhury Bazar, Tinikoinia Bagicha, Odia Bazar, Dargha Bazar, Hatipokhari, Malgodown and Jagatpur localities.

Earlier, dengue cases were also reported from Ranihat, Badambadi, Arunoday Nagar, Khapuria, Jobra, Thoriasahi, Chauliaganj and CDA localities. The worst affected areas are Kumbhar Sahi and Kathagada Sahi with more than five persons suffering from the mosquito-borne disease.

The Health department and district administration have failed to curb dengue menace in the Silver City and other parts of Cuttack district. With no precautionary measures, more and more people are testing positive for the disease every day,” said a social activist.