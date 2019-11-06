Liquor unit ransacked

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Angry over the death of a 27-year-old youth, women of Jahada village in Dharakote block took to the streets and ransacked a licensed liquor manufacturing unit in the area.

The youth, Biswanath Nayak, after consuming liquor, fell into a village pond and died late on Monday. While his body was being being taken for cremation after postmortem by his family members, the women went berserk and ransacked the unit.

Some of them staged a demonstration in front of the residence of the unit’s owner and sarpanch.

Later, the protestors blocked Jhagadei-Singipur road. Officials of the Revenue department, along with police personnel, reached the spot and persuaded the women to call off their agitation. The women were assured that their demand for closure of the unit would be placed before authorities concerned.

