Puri seer welcomes SC judgment  

PURI: Puri Shankaracharya Swami Nichalananda Saraswati has welcomed the interim judgment of the Supreme court on the matters of Sri Jagannath temple.

The Shankaracharya was accepted as an intervenor in the case by the apex court. Spokesperson of the seer Manoj Kumar Rath on Tuesday said the Supreme Court has incorporated most of the suggestions submitted by the Shankaracharya in the case. Of his 30-point suggestions, the court has accepted half of it, he said.

Those include imparting training to servitors on traditional Puja system, reorganisation of ‘Mukti Mandap’, discipline in observance of daily rituals as per the prescribed texts (Sashtras), effective management of temple property and endowment, non-interference of Government in Seva Puja and giving due importance to the suggestions of Puri Gajapati, the foremost servitor of Sri Jagannath temple.President of Peeth Parishad of the mutt Dr Prafulla Kumar Rath, advocate Ashok Kumar Mahapatra and chief of Aditya Vahini Jeetendriya Mahapatra were present.

