Rape victim accuses Odisha cop of trying to hush up case

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: An 18-year-old girl of Gopalpur village under Banki police limits has alleged assault by police when she had gone to the police station to file a kidnap and rape case.

Bringing the allegations on Tuesday, the victim said had gone to fetch water from village tubewell located at a distance of 50 ft from her house on Sunday at about 6.30 pm when five persons came in an auto rickshaw and kidnapped her.

When she did not return home, her father filed a missing FIR at Banki police station. The kidnappers took her to an agricultural field where one of them raped her. They then took her in the same auto-rickshaw towards Jatni railway station with a motive to take her to Surat. On the way, they halted along a road for snacking when she managed to escape and reach her uncle’s house at Kaipada in Khurda in another auto-rickshaw.

On receiving information, Banki police rescued the girl from her uncle’s house on Monday afternoon and started a probe. “One of the five kidnappers had raped me but lady police at Banki PS assaulted and pressurised me to change my statement and is compelling me to state that nothing had happened,” said the victim while talking to media persons.

Refuting the allegation, SP, Cuttack (Rural) Radha Binod Panigrahi said “apart from taking steps for necessary medical examination of the victim, police produced her before Banki SDJM for recording her statement and there is nothing to hush up the case.” Two co-accused involved in the alleged kidnap and rape have been detained in the police station, Panigrahi added.