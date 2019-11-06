Rs 8.5 crore for Baldevjew Temple

Home States Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday sanctioned Rs 8.5 crore for development of Baladevjew temple at Kendrapara and the grand road in front of it.

Naveen announced this at a high-level meeting where it was also decided that the temple, which is known as Tulsi Khetra, will be developed as an attractive religious tourist site.

As per the decisions taken at the meeting, the Baladevjew temple, its premises and either side of the grand road will be attractively lit up. Other decisions taken at the meeting include the development of a spiritual park in the town, renovation of heritage tank, conservation of ancient monuments, development of drainage system and strengthening of temple security.

Besides, the Chief Minister has directed the officers to maintain quality of projects and complete those before the car festival next year. He also sought cooperation of Kendrapara people for the success of development projects announced for the temple. The Chief Minister had visited the temple in July on Snana Purnima day during which the servitors and general people raised several issues.

The decision was taken after the Chief Minister held a meeting with Kendrapara MP Anubhav Mohanty, former finance minister and Kendrapara MLA Sashibhusan Behera, district Collector Samarth Verma, temple trust members and servitors through video conferencing. The servitors thanked the Chief Minister for sanction of funds and development plan for the temple.

Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy, chief advisor to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) R Balakrishnan, Secretary in the 5T department VK Pandian and Secretary in the Works Department Krishan Kumar were present.

