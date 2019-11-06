Home States Odisha

Trawler hits ‘Black Rose’ wreckage, five rescued

The five fishermen were brought to Paradip Fishing harbour by another boat and later, admitted to Atharbanki hospital.

The ill-fated trawler.

By Express News Service

PARADIP: As many as five fishermen were rescued after their trawler hit the submerged wreck of ‘Black Rose’ off Paradip coast here on the wee hours of Tuesday.

The rescued were identified as Kali Charan Das, Suresh Das, Boyal Charan Das and Kanhu Dutta, all from Chandabali in Bhadrak district and Santosh Gaud of Aska in Ganjam.

Sources said Balasore-based trawler ‘Jagat Janani’ was returning to Paradip harbour after fishing in the deep sea early in the morning. Due to heavy fog, the trawler driver Kali was unable to navigate the route and hit wreckage of sunken vessel ‘Black Rose’. 

Hearing the screams of those on board the trawler, nearby vessels rushed to their rescue. After hitting the wreck, the trawler sank in the sea. The accident took place 10 nautical miles off Paradip coast. 

The five fishermen were brought to Paradip Fishing harbour by another boat and later, admitted to Atharbanki hospital. They have sustained minor injuries and their condition is stated to be stable. Jatadhari Marine IIC Bharat Behera said police have informed the Indian Coast Guard about the collision of the fishing trawler with ‘Black Rose’ wreck. 

The Mongolian-flagged vessel ‘Black Rose’ had capsized in Bay of Bengal on September 9, 2009. The cargo ship, registered with UK-based South of England P&I Club, had no valid document and even the insurance papers deposited by the vessel owner was found to be fake. 

‘Black Rose’ had 23,847 tonne of iron ore (fines), 924 tonne of furnace oil, 50 tonne of diesel and 40 tonne of grease when it sank in the sea. Its 27 -member crew, except Ukrainian chief engineer Oleksandar Liyushckenko, was rescued.

Though 10 years have passed, there has been no headway in the investigation into the mishap. As removal of the vessel wreck is a costly affair, neither the Paradip Port Trust (PPT) nor the State Government has taken any steps in this regard. Repeated demands to dismantle the debris of ‘Black Rose’, which hampers the movement of ships, has yielded no result so far.

