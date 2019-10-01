Ailing elephant succumbs

By Express News Service

CUTTACK/BHUBANESWAR: After battling for life for four days, the ailing elephant at Chandaka-Dampara sanctuary died on Monday.The sub-adult female elephant was undergoing treatment at Kuamada village under Banra gram panchayat in Damapada Forest Range in Cuttack district since September 24. The forest officials, however, are silent on the matter.

Sources said the elephant is suspected to have died due to herpes virus that claimed lives of four elephants in Nandankanan Zoological Park here within a month. The ailing female elephant, aged about 12, was lying along a road near Kuamada village forest.

A team comprising PCCF (Wildlife) Hari Shankar Upadhyay, CZA Member Secretary SP Yadav and Professor and Head of Department of Preventive Medicine at OUAT Dr Niranjan Sahoo and other wildlife veterinarians had rushed to the spot and examined health of the elephant.

The team that suspected the elephant to be infected by herpes virus had started its treatment accordingly as per the advise of National Project Coordinator of Elephant Endotheliotropic Herpsviruses in Assam G Mahato. Blood sample and swabs of the ailing elephant were sent to the Centre for Wildlife Health at OUAT.

Wildlife officials had also decided to send the sample to laboratory in Assam to ascertain the exact cause of its illness.

Chandaka DFO Kedar Kumar Swain could not be reached for comments. The exact cause of death can be confirmed only after we receive the postmortem report, veterinarians at Centre for Wildlife Health at OUAT said.

Damapada Forest Ranger Himansu Sekhar Mohanty said postmortem of the elephant would be carried out on Tuesday morning.