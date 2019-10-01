Cong Odisha in-charge to visit Bijepur

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Congress in-charge Jitendra Singh will visit Bijepur constituency on October 3 to review the party’s preparations for the by-poll scheduled on October 21.

Singh will attend a training session of Preraks at Congress Bhavan here on October 1 and meet senior leaders in the evening to discuss programmes to be undertaken by the party in the coming days. Announcing this, president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Niranjan Patnaik said he will participate in a padayatra of the party in the Capital followed by another padayatra at Nischintakoili in Cuttack district. He will have lunch in the house of a dalit at Salepur.

After returning from Bijepur on October 3 evening, Singh will attend a meeting of eminent persons at the Congress Bhavan here on October 4.

Meanwhile, Patnaik has criticised the State Government for not initiating any move to solve onion crisis. “How can a government solve the crisis by bringing onion from Nashik. The same government had failed to solve potato crisis two years back even though potato was available in neighbouring West Bengal,” he said.

The OPCC president said only setting up missions on potato and onion will not solve such crisis.