Discontent over acute water scarcity

Acute water scarcity has made life miserable for people of Rayagada town.

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Acute water scarcity has made life miserable for people of Rayagada town.The town is being supplied 9.50 lakh litre of water against a requirement of 12 lakh litre per day. Even as Public Health Engineering Organisation (PHEO) claimed that water is being supplied through pipes for six hours every day, residents refuted the claim and alleged that they are getting water for around two hours only.

The situation gets worse during summer and despite repeated appeals to PHEO authorities, no steps were taken to address the issue. The residents said most pipelines in the city have got rusted due to which they are getting contaminated water.

Since only 30 per cent area of the town is covered under piped water supply, several residents have dug tube-wells in their homes. However, this does not help in overcoming the crisis as the town’s ground water level has depleted over the years.

Residents of ward no 1 including localities like Gandhinagar and New Colony are the worst sufferers as they neither have access to piped water nor tube wells.

PHEO authorities said water tankers have been pressed into service in these areas. PHEO Executive Engineer Prasanna Nayak said work on a new drinking water project is underway and the existing crisis would soon be resolved.

