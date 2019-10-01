Farmers stage stir over crop insurance

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Farmers staged ‘rail roko’ agitation for four hours at Bamra and Sagra railway stations on Monday demanding disbursement of crop insurance claims under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana to farmers of Kuchinda sub-division who faced crop loss due to drought in last kharif season.

Under the banner of Paschim Odisha Krushak Sangathan Samanwaya Samiti (POKSSS), they sat on tracks at the two railway stations from 10 am to 2 pm, which affected movement of trains on the Howrah-Mumbai route. The Ispat Express (Titilagarh-Howrah) was detained at Jharsuguda railway station for about one and half hour due to the agitation.

Farmer leader, Kusadhwaja Chowdhuri said farmers of Kuchinda, Jamankira and Bamra blocks under Kuchinda sub-division are yet to get their insurance money as the private company has adopted a dilly-dallying attitude. He said farmers of only six gram panchayat of Kuchinda sub-division have received their insurance claims so far.

At least 16,000 loanee farmers and around 2,000 non-loanee farmers under the Kuchinda sub-division are yet to get their insurance money.