Home States Odisha

Govt has no data on clinical establishments in 21 dists

The State Government sought adjournment on the plea that it was an old matter. But, when the case came up on August 19 the Government sought more time.

Published: 01st October 2019 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2019 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The State Government on Monday admitted in the High Court that it does not possess status reports regrading enforcement of Orissa Clinical Establishment (Control & Regulation) Act of all districts.
Appearing in person, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Health and Family Welfare department Pramod Kumar Meherda stated in an affidavit that “reports of only nine districts are available and steps are being taken to collect data from district-level task force committees for the rest 21 districts”. Meherda was present in court in pursuance of an order issued by HC on September 23.

Expressing displeasure, the division bench of Chief Justice KS Jhaveri and Justice KR Mohapatra directed for submission of status reports from the rest 21 districts on October 1 (Tuesday), the date fixed for next hearing on the case.

Director, Medical Education and Training, Sunamali Bag also stated that affidavits containing status reports on enforcement of the Act had so far been received from Cuttack, Sonepur, Jajpur, Kalahandi, Khurda, Ganjam, Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Sambalpur districts.

It may be mentioned that in May 2008 the High Court had directed the State Government to form task force on a PIL after it felt the Orissa Clinical Establishment (Control & Regulation) Act was not being obeyed. Odisha Consumer Association had filed the PIL.

After languishing for years, when the case came up for hearing on July 22, 2019 the Court found that the State Government had not complied with the order issued for submission of a detailed district-wise status report on implementation of the Act.

The bench allowed adjournment of the case to August 19 on the condition that the Government will pay `5,000 towards donation in favour of Advocates Welfare Fund by then. The State Government sought adjournment on the plea that it was an old matter. But, when the case came up on August 19 the Government sought more time.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the convocation of IIT Madras on Monday in Chennai. | (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
PM Modi attends convocation ceremony in IIT Madras amidst #GoBackModi wave
Maradu flats: Stir ends as flat owners agree to vacate the illegal apartments by October 3
Gallery
A string of Bollywood celebrities such as Rishi Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Ajay Devgn have mourned the death of veteran actor Viju Khote, who passed away aged 78. (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)
From Madhuri Dixit to Ajay Devgn: Bollywood​ mourns demise of 'Sholay' actor Viju Khote
Here is the list of contestants in the 13th season of popular reality show Bigg Boss Hindi hosted by Salman Khan. (Photo | COLORS Twitter)
Bigg Boss Hindi season 13: Here is the list of contestants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp