Govt has no data on clinical establishments in 21 dists

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The State Government on Monday admitted in the High Court that it does not possess status reports regrading enforcement of Orissa Clinical Establishment (Control & Regulation) Act of all districts.

Appearing in person, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Health and Family Welfare department Pramod Kumar Meherda stated in an affidavit that “reports of only nine districts are available and steps are being taken to collect data from district-level task force committees for the rest 21 districts”. Meherda was present in court in pursuance of an order issued by HC on September 23.

Expressing displeasure, the division bench of Chief Justice KS Jhaveri and Justice KR Mohapatra directed for submission of status reports from the rest 21 districts on October 1 (Tuesday), the date fixed for next hearing on the case.

Director, Medical Education and Training, Sunamali Bag also stated that affidavits containing status reports on enforcement of the Act had so far been received from Cuttack, Sonepur, Jajpur, Kalahandi, Khurda, Ganjam, Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Sambalpur districts.

It may be mentioned that in May 2008 the High Court had directed the State Government to form task force on a PIL after it felt the Orissa Clinical Establishment (Control & Regulation) Act was not being obeyed. Odisha Consumer Association had filed the PIL.

After languishing for years, when the case came up for hearing on July 22, 2019 the Court found that the State Government had not complied with the order issued for submission of a detailed district-wise status report on implementation of the Act.

The bench allowed adjournment of the case to August 19 on the condition that the Government will pay `5,000 towards donation in favour of Advocates Welfare Fund by then. The State Government sought adjournment on the plea that it was an old matter. But, when the case came up on August 19 the Government sought more time.