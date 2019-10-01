Home States Odisha

Ideal time for idol makers of Kumbhara Sahi

With preparations for Durga Puja and Laxmi Puja on in full swing, idol makers in Kumbhara Sahi on the outskirts of Kendrapara town  have their hands full.

Published: 01st October 2019 07:01 AM

An artisan busy making an idol of Goddess Durga at Kumbhara Sahi in Kendrapara | Express

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: With preparations for Durga Puja and Laxmi Puja on in full swing, idol makers in Kumbhara Sahi on the outskirts of Kendrapara town  have their hands full.The artisans of this village are working overtime to ready the idols before the deadline.Babaji Behera (45) is an expert artisan with an experience of over two decades. Such is the demand of his idols that he has engaged his 15-year-old son Pramod to help him in his job. “All our family members are involved in making idols. Puja is a busy season for us,” said Pramod.

In Kumbhara Sahi, as many as 50 families are busy giving finishing touches to their idols. Seventy-year-old Jiban Behera said his family is involved in making idols of different deities since time immemorial. “During Durga Puja, we make brisk business as the orders for big idols are more,” he said.

Apart from those engaged in the traditional business in the village, there are many artisans who have been hired by various Puja committees to make idols at pandals as it is difficult to carry big idols to faraway places.

Two decades back, over 100 families were involved in the art of idol making. However, the number has halved today. Since idol making is a seasonal business, a large number of youths are now not willing to take it up as a vocation.

The number of families solely dependent on idol making has reduced drastically as youths are moving to greener pastures for better livelihood options.Jiban said, “Idol making, which is a part of our heritage, is facing a bleak future due to lack of interest among the new generation to pursue the craft. Rising costs is also a worry for artisans.”

Meanwhile, to make this year’s Puja an environment-friendly affair, many orders for clay idols have been placed before the artisans. Madan Mohan Behera (52) said, “Plaster of Paris is no longer used in making idols as it takes longer time to dissolve in water. We are using baked clay, coconut husk and eco-friendly colours in the idols.”

However, there are still some artisans who prefer chemical colours to paint the idols. Eco-friendly idols are not attractive unless one uses chemical colours, one of the artisan of Kumbhara Sahi said.

