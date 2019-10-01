Home States Odisha

Improve priority sector lending: State to banks

The Principal Secretary was concerned over the poor performance of the banks in agriculture sector lending.

Published: 01st October 2019 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2019 07:00 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: THE State Government Monday asked commercial banks to sanction credit to priority sectors to achieve the target envisaged in annual credit plan prepared by Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
With the Government taking all possible measures to double income of farmers, commercial banks operating in the State have a key role to play by leveraging credit flow to agriculture, horticulture, fisheries, animal husbandry and textile sectors, Principal Secretary, Finance Ashok Meena told bankers at the State-level Bankers Committee (SLBC) meeting here.

Addressing the 156th SLBC meeting, Meena expressed displeasure with the banks for not meeting the annual credit plan (ACP) target for 2018-19. The banks operating in the State could achieve 84 per cent of the ACP by extending credit to the tune of `59,936 crore out of `71,420 crore target.

The Principal Secretary was concerned over the poor performance of the banks in agriculture sector lending. The overall achievement under ACP in agriculture sector was 68.67 pc, while in fishery and dairy sector the bank’s finance was 16.33 pc and 21.45 pc respectively. He requested the banking fraternity to cater to the need of rural mass dependent on agriculture and achieve the ACP for the current financial year.
He requested controlling heads of banks to take steps for opening of more brick and mortar branches in all unbanked gram panchayats for efficient delivery of banking services in rural areas with an aim to achieve financial inclusion.

Underlining the role of banks in economic development, Development Commissioner SC Mohapatra insisted on arranging loan melas every month at district and block headquarters in coordination with district-level officers of line department.

Additional Secretary, Department of Financial Services in the Ministry of Finance, Debasis Panda underscored the need to provide more credit to tourism, handloom and handicraft sectors and cover all the account holders under insurance schemes.

Chief Executive Officer of UCO Bank and Chairman of SLBC AK Goel said the banks have been advised to adopt 5T mantras of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for improved banking service delivery to the people. He said `5,853 crore loan has been extended to over 1.23 lakh people affected by cyclone ‘Fani’.

