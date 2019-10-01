Measures to ensure smooth Durga Puja celebration

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) and puja committees are on their toes to ensure peaceful and hassle-free Durga Puja in the city.

While drains in major localities have already been cleaned, the Public Works Department (PWD) has been directed to repair the roads in the city before the Puja begins. Deputy Commissioner of SMC Subhankar Mohanty said, four artificial ponds will be constructed at Putibandh and Durgapali areas along with two in Hirakud and Burla towns for immersion of idols.

Around 55 pandals are being erected this year in the city with most of them resembling famous temples or palaces. The 60 feet high and 47 feet wide pandal at Dhanupali resembles a Shiva Temple and is made of bamboo. Prateek Mohapatra, a member of Dhanupali puja committee, informed that the budget for the pandal this year is `20 lakh.

Another pandal in Gobindtola resembles a palace and has been constructed by artists from Balangir. This year, fancy lights will be extensively used in the pandals and localities.3D lights brought from Dhenkanal are a rage among most puja committees. In order to comply with the district administration’s ban on DJ system, the puja committees have decided to replace sound systems with Sambalpuri musical instruments like ‘Dhol’ and ‘Dulduli’.

Cultural programmes near the pandals will include traditional dance performances on folk songs. Safety being the major concern, a special drive has been launched by police to prevent theft and anti-social activities at the pandals.

While the locals are eagerly looking forward to the festivities, they are irked over the condition of some roads which were dug up for pipe laying work under sewerage and AMRUT project, have not been repaired properly.

President of Dhanupali Puja Committee Sarat Chandra Padhee also admitted the fact and said, “People are likely to face inconvenience because of the roads which were damaged due to the sewerage project work. We are hoping that adequate measures will be taken by civic body to address the issue.”