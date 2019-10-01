Home States Odisha

MP takes personal dispute to social media, accuses cops

Biju Chhatra Janata Dal (BCJD) vice-president Manjeet Das brought counter allegations against Anubhav, accusing him of mentally harassing and misbehaving with him.

Published: 01st October 2019 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2019 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Kendrapara MP Anubhav Mohanty has accused his Nandi Sahi neighbour of abusing him on Sunday night. In a series of tweets, the actor-turned-politician has stated that his neighbour Manjeet Das was creating a ruckus in front of his house and when he intervened, Das hurled abuses at him.The MP also accused Purighat police station IIC of misbehaving with him. After complaining about the incident, the IIC reached the spot but did not take any action against the accused, he said.

Tagging the Commissionerate Police on Twitter, Mohanty said, “Sir, there has been regular & serious allegations against a particular guy #ManjeetDas who is unfortunately my neighbour. I’m standing in front of my house & trying my best to contact concerned PS but no action yet. Please help.”

“I was misbehaved by the IIC Purighat. It really hurts the way they are interconnected,” the BJD MP further tweeted. He, however, did not mention what actually happened and what were the allegations against his neighbour or police.

“Manjeet Das and his associates thrashed me. Though police reached the spot, they didn’t take any action against Manjeet. When Anubhav Mohanty intervened in the matter, Manjeet abused him using slang,” said a youth in a video posted by the Parliamentarian on Twitter.

Biju Chhatra Janata Dal (BCJD) vice-president Manjeet Das brought counter allegations against Anubhav, accusing him of mentally harassing and misbehaving with him. Das alleged that Anubhav harassed and misbehaved with him after he told the MP not to park vehicle at his place.

Das said he was trying to pacify two local youths who were fighting over some issue when Mohanty reached the spot and started abusing. “He called me a criminal and anti-social. I want him to prove if I have ever been involved in any anti-social activities,” said Das.

Cuttack DCP Akhileshvar Singh said no formal complaint regarding the incident or misbehaviour by police has been lodged. “If the MP is levelling allegations, we will inquire into it,” said Singh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the convocation of IIT Madras on Monday in Chennai. | (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
PM Modi attends convocation ceremony in IIT Madras amidst #GoBackModi wave
Maradu flats: Stir ends as flat owners agree to vacate the illegal apartments by October 3
Gallery
A string of Bollywood celebrities such as Rishi Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Ajay Devgn have mourned the death of veteran actor Viju Khote, who passed away aged 78. (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)
From Madhuri Dixit to Ajay Devgn: Bollywood​ mourns demise of 'Sholay' actor Viju Khote
Here is the list of contestants in the 13th season of popular reality show Bigg Boss Hindi hosted by Salman Khan. (Photo | COLORS Twitter)
Bigg Boss Hindi season 13: Here is the list of contestants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp