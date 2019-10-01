MP takes personal dispute to social media, accuses cops

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Kendrapara MP Anubhav Mohanty has accused his Nandi Sahi neighbour of abusing him on Sunday night. In a series of tweets, the actor-turned-politician has stated that his neighbour Manjeet Das was creating a ruckus in front of his house and when he intervened, Das hurled abuses at him.The MP also accused Purighat police station IIC of misbehaving with him. After complaining about the incident, the IIC reached the spot but did not take any action against the accused, he said.

Tagging the Commissionerate Police on Twitter, Mohanty said, “Sir, there has been regular & serious allegations against a particular guy #ManjeetDas who is unfortunately my neighbour. I’m standing in front of my house & trying my best to contact concerned PS but no action yet. Please help.”

“I was misbehaved by the IIC Purighat. It really hurts the way they are interconnected,” the BJD MP further tweeted. He, however, did not mention what actually happened and what were the allegations against his neighbour or police.

“Manjeet Das and his associates thrashed me. Though police reached the spot, they didn’t take any action against Manjeet. When Anubhav Mohanty intervened in the matter, Manjeet abused him using slang,” said a youth in a video posted by the Parliamentarian on Twitter.

Biju Chhatra Janata Dal (BCJD) vice-president Manjeet Das brought counter allegations against Anubhav, accusing him of mentally harassing and misbehaving with him. Das alleged that Anubhav harassed and misbehaved with him after he told the MP not to park vehicle at his place.

Das said he was trying to pacify two local youths who were fighting over some issue when Mohanty reached the spot and started abusing. “He called me a criminal and anti-social. I want him to prove if I have ever been involved in any anti-social activities,” said Das.

Cuttack DCP Akhileshvar Singh said no formal complaint regarding the incident or misbehaviour by police has been lodged. “If the MP is levelling allegations, we will inquire into it,” said Singh.