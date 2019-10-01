Prof Chakrapani is the new VC of BU

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Prof Govind Joseph Chakrapani of IIT Roorkee has been appointed as the new Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Berhampur University.Governor and Chancellor of Universities Prof Ganeshi Lal selected Prof Chakrapani for the VC post after interviewing him along with Prof Bansidhar Pradhan of Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi and Prof Bibhuti Bhushan Mishra, retired Professor of Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT), Bhubaneswar at the Raj Bhawan. The post of VC was lying vacant since August 2. The Governor has also appointed Prof Harihar Hota as the VC of Shri Jagannath Sanskrit Vishvavidyalaya, Puri.