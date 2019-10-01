Protest over arrest of activists

By Express News Service

ANGUL: The arrest of three social workers from Angul district headquarters hospital (DHH) on charges of being middlemen has evoked sharp reaction from locals.

Two days back, police arrested Parsuram Dash, Dillip Deo and Bramhajyoti Mishra during a crack down on middlemen in the hospital. However, locals claimed that the trio worked for the cause of poor patients visiting the DHH. Hundreds of locals including workers of BJP, Congress and several voluntary organisations on Monday took out a rally and staged demonstration in front of the Collectorate protesting the police action. They also met the Angul Collector and demanded immediate release of the three persons who were dedicated social activists.Police said there was an allegation against Dash.