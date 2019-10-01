Home States Odisha

RTO camps in all colleges of Ganjam

Regional Transport Office (RTO) camps will be held in all colleges of Ganjam district to issue learner’s licence and Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates to students for two-wheelers.

Published: 01st October 2019 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2019 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Collector Vijay Amrit Kulange has asked RTO, Ganjam Sanjay Kumar Biswal to initiate necessary steps in this regard. Such programmes in colleges would help students get driving licences with ease.

The RTO was also asked to conduct awareness camps in colleges on use of helmet while riding two-wheelers.Besides, the RTO has been empowered to seize the vehicle of students who come to colleges on their two-wheelers without wearing helmets and driving licence. The principals of the colleges have been advised to keep an eye on such students and summon their parents.  

Such students would be marked absent on that day. The college authorities have also been asked to put up display boards at the main gate on use of helmet and driving licence.Kulange has directed to install closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras on National Highway-16 from Girisola Check Gate to Keshpur to keep strict vigil on movement of the vehicles. The control rooms of these CCTVs would be at Haldiapadar and Chhatrapur.  Solar lights would also be installed at some dark spots of the NH. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has been asked to to complete the project by October.

