RTO, DHH of J’singhpur turn tout turfs

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Despite a host of preventive measures to ensure citizens do not face any hassles while availing Government services, touts seem to have a free run in the Regional Transport Office (RTO) and the district headquarters hospital here.

Locals allege that touts are hand in glove with the RTO staff. They have opened offices at the RTO and operate with absolute impunity. Kiran Prusty, a local said the RTO does not have enough counters to handle the rush of applicants. It takes an entire day just to deposit a form. In such scenario, applicants prefer getting their work done through middlemen. Since most of the applicants are unaware of online services, they fall prey to the touts.

A senior transport officer said corruption is rampant in the RTO and as long as touts grease the palms of officials, it will continue.Illegal collection of fees for issuing fitness certificates for vehicles too has emerged as a major cause of concern in the district.

Earlier, there was a provision to collect Rs 50 for light motor vehicles, Rs 100 for medium goods or passenger motor vehicles and Rs 150 for heavy goods or heavy passenger motor vehicles for issuing fitness certificate under Sl no 11 column 3 of the table to Rule 81 of Central Motor Vehicle Rule, 1989.

However, the High Court of Orissa had ordered that the fees be waived.While a police assistance centre has been opened at the district headquarters hospital, police personnel are deployed at the RTO to check the activities of middlemen.A tout Pramila Mohanty of Patenigaon was recently arrested for allegedly influencing patients to visit private clinics instead of getting treatment at the district headquarters hospital.

RTO Bijaya Kumar Nayak said there is a provision to submit undertaking for obtaining fitness certificates for vehicles.

Fees are being collected from those vehicle owners who do not submit the undertaking. He said the menace of touts in the RTO has been reduced due to intervention of police and district administration.