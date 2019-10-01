State seeks release of farm incentives

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: AS the Centre is yet to release production incentive for developing pulses seeds under National Food Security Mission (NFSM) for 2016-17, the State Government has requested Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare to release funds for disbursal among farmers.

Registered seed growers of the State had supplied over 10,240 quintals of certified and foundation seeds of black gram and moong of less than 10 year age variety to Odisha State Seeds Corporation (OSSC) in 2016-17 under NFSM-Pulses programme.

Their incentive claims amounting to `256 lakh at the rate of `2,500 per quintal has not been paid as the Agriculture Ministry has not released the second instalment for the year.

In a recent communication to the Agriculture Commissioner of the Ministry, Director of Agriculture-cum-Mission Director NFSM has sought permission to pay the dues of farmers out of the accrued interest on the deposit available under NFSM.

There was a provision of `821.7 lakh towards production incentives for development of seeds in the State as per the approved action plan of the Centre.

The Ministry of Agriculture released the first instalment but held up the second one for reasons unknown, sources in the Agriculture Directorate said.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has written to Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar seeking his intervention for immediate release of the assistance.

Pradhan took up the matter with Tomar following request from Balasore BJP MLA Madan Mohan Dutta and Odisha State Seed Growers’ Association. Of the incentive provided by the Centre, the seed growers will get `2,000 per quintal while the balance `500 will go to OSSC.

Under the scheme, the Government provided mini kits of pulses seed varieties not older than 10 years free of cost among seed growing farmers.