Two held for assault

Police on Monday arrested two persons for allegedly assaulting an anganwadi worker at Palar village in Dharmasala.

Published: 01st October 2019 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2019 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Police on Monday arrested two persons for allegedly assaulting an anganwadi worker at Palar village in Dharmasala.The duo was identified as Prasant Kumar Jena and Prasant Samal.According to the complaint filed by victim Sashi Dei, the accused barged into the anganwadi centre of Palar village and abused her without any provocation while she was taking a class on Friday. “When I objected, they assaulted me physically and misbehaved with me,” the victim said.Basing on the complaint, police registered a case and arrested the duo. Both the accused were produced in court.

