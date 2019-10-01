Workshop on terror probe

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: For the first time in the State, Odisha Police in collaboration with National Investigation Agency (NIA) will organise a workshop in the Capital on investigation of cases related to terrorism including Left Wing Extremism (LWE).

NIA DG Yogesh Chander Modi and agency’s other senior officers will impart training to about 100 Odisha Police officers from all districts of the State at Police Bhawan here on Thursday.

“During the one-day workshop, training will be imparted to police officers on terrorism financing and how to conduct investigation of such cases,” said DGP Bijay Kumar Sharma.

“The workshop will be a capacity building exercise for Odisha Police officials. Some case studies will also be examined to understand the terrorist financing,” a senior police officer said. The event will be coordinated by Special Task Force of Crime Branch.