Bonded labourer dies in ‘captivity’

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: There seems to be no end to the horrors of distress migration in Balangir district.

On Monday, a bonded labourer of Bargarh district allegedly died in captivity of a labour contractor in Bijakhaman village within Balangir Sadar police limits. The labourer was identified as Kenalu Mallick of Bhubanpali village in Barpali.

Sources said labour sardar Khyamanidhi Kumbhar had kept Kenalu in a house in Bijakhaman with the help of another middleman Lakhindra Kumbhar in order to send him to Andhra Pradesh. However, Kenalu fell sick due to bad food and inhuman living conditions.

Though the labourer was ill for the last four days, Khyamanidhi didn’t provide him any medical assistance. After Kenalu died, the contractor tried to hush up the case and sent the labourer’s body to his native Bhubanpali. As Khyamanidhi had already sent Kenalu’s wife and daughter to Andhra Pradesh to work as bonded labourers, no complaint has been lodged with the police, said sources.

Distress migration is a scourge which is showing no signs of relenting in Balangir district. Every year, thousands of labourers of the region migrate mostly to the brick kilns of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in search of livelihood. Their number goes up after Dussehra.

Migration happens as the administration fails to provide jobs to labourers. In most cases, the migrant workers are forced to work in inhuman conditions and subjected to torture and abuse by owners. The administration should emphasise more on registration of labourers, said Purna Chandra Panda, an activist.

While the district labour officer didn’t take any calls, Assistant Labour Commissioner Saroj Ranjit said the Labour department has put in place necessary arrangements for registration of labourers. Three labour inspectors have been posted in Belpada, Khaprakhol and Kantabanji to regulate the registration process.