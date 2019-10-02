Home States Odisha

Bonded labourer dies in ‘captivity’

There seems to be no end to the horrors of distress migration in Balangir district. 

Published: 02nd October 2019 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2019 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: There seems to be no end to the horrors of distress migration in Balangir district. 
On Monday, a bonded labourer of Bargarh district allegedly died in captivity of a labour contractor in Bijakhaman village within Balangir Sadar police limits. The labourer was identified as Kenalu Mallick of Bhubanpali village in Barpali.

Sources said labour sardar Khyamanidhi Kumbhar had kept Kenalu in a house in Bijakhaman with the help of another middleman Lakhindra Kumbhar in order to send him to Andhra Pradesh. However, Kenalu fell sick due to bad food and inhuman living conditions.

Though the labourer was ill for the last four days, Khyamanidhi didn’t provide him any medical assistance. After Kenalu died, the contractor tried to hush up the case and sent the labourer’s body to his native Bhubanpali. As Khyamanidhi had already sent Kenalu’s wife and daughter to Andhra Pradesh to work as bonded labourers, no complaint has been lodged with the police, said sources.

Distress migration is a scourge which is showing no signs of relenting in Balangir district. Every year, thousands of labourers of the region migrate mostly to the brick kilns of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in search of livelihood. Their number goes up after Dussehra. 

Migration happens as the administration fails to provide jobs to labourers. In most cases, the migrant workers are forced to work in inhuman conditions and subjected to torture and abuse by owners. The administration should emphasise more on registration of labourers, said Purna Chandra Panda, an activist.
While the district labour officer didn’t take any calls, Assistant Labour Commissioner Saroj Ranjit said the Labour department has put in place necessary arrangements for registration of labourers. Three labour inspectors have been posted in Belpada, Khaprakhol and Kantabanji to regulate the registration process.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mane excited for "special game" against former club Salzburg
Mahatma at 150: Rare images of a rarer giant
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp