Coal crunch forces Nalco to shut down four units  

By Express News Service

ANGUL: With coal shortage turning into a serious crisis, Navratna PSU Nalco, for the first time in its history, has shut down four of its 120 MW units at its captive power plant here.

The company has already curtailed aluminium production at its smelter plant and is buying power from the State Government. The Nalco CPP has 10 units of 120 MW capacity each. However, eight of the units are operated while the other two are either on standby or kept shut for maintenance. The CPP requires around 17,000 tonne of coal per day. However, in the last two months, owing to disturbances in Talcher Coalfield, the CPP’s coal stock has depleted significantly.

The plant now has only 16,000 tonne of coal in its inventory. Against its daily requirement of 17,000 tonne, the CPP at present is getting only 7,000-8,000 tonne of coal per day from Bharatpur mine of Talcher Coalfield.

A Nalco official said the problem started after the coal mine was closed following a mishap in the month of July. It has remained closed since on the orders of Director of Mines Safety.

Power generation at Nalco’s CPP has been slashed to half of the normal of 960 MW. This has resulted in a power crisis in the company due to which it is procuring power from other sources.

The official said the coal problem will be resolved soon and this year the firm will reach its aluminium production target. The firm is trying to procure more coal by road, he said.

However, Nalco trade union leader Nirmal Samal alleged it is a conspiracy to create an environment which will lead to privatisation of the PSU. He urged Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to intervene and resolve the crisis.