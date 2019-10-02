Home States Odisha

Dead goat costs MCL Rs 2.68 crore!

Mob stops functioning of 2 sidings for 3 and half hours demanding `60k compensation

Published: 02nd October 2019 07:50 AM

By Express News Service

ANGUL: The Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) on Monday suffered loss of a staggering `2.68 crore over stoppage of coal transportation and despatch work at two sidings in Talcher coalfields after a mob from Chatia Hurtings village created ruckus protesting death of a goat which was crushed by a tipper in the prohibited mining area. 

The mob forcibly stopped functioning of Jagannath Sidings 1 and 2 for three hours and a half demanding `60,000 compensation for the owner of the animal.  

Operations could be resumed only at 2.30 pm after the intervention of senior officials and police but the illegal stoppage by villagers had caused MCL an estimated loss of `1.4 crore on account of coal transportation to the sidings and another `1.28 crore as despatch through railways came to a grinding halt. 
Besides the loss of `2.68 crore to MCL, the Government exchequer also suffered loss to the tune of `46 lakh due to this unprecedented stoppage. The blockade was lifted after the goat owner was paid `8,000 by owner of the truck, police said.

The company lodged an FIR with the local police seeking action against those who created the illegal obstruction. An MCL communique said such illegal obstructions to coal mining operations not only play a negative role in the economic growth of the nation but also put hurdles to country’s aspiration of becoming a 5 trillion dollar economy. 

While coal mines are restricted working zones where only the people authorised, trained and having technical knowhow of the mines have access to perform their job, entry to mine areas is totally prohibited for general movement. 

However, some people from peripheral localities deliberately trespass into the coal mines and overburden areas to pick coal, firewood and even graze their livestock which MCL says is a cause of concern.

