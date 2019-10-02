Decision to demolish Puri structures questioned

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Indic Collective Trust that moved the Supreme Court against demolition of places of worship around Jagannath Temple at Puri, on Tuesday questioned the legitimacy of the ‘decision’ to term centuries old heritage structures as ‘unauthorised’ constructions.

Trustee of Indic Collective Ravilochan Iyengar said the act of demolishing mutts is against the letter and spirit of the Places of Worship Act of 1991, which prohibits any agency from modifying physically or otherwise the nature of a place of worship of any community.

“Terming the structures illegal is a blatant misrepresentation since those have been in existence since long and are a part of the social and religious fabric of Puri. How can a Government which exits for the last only 70 years term an 800-year-old structure unauthorised?” he wondered.

“Surprisingly, eight structures proposed to be demolished have been certified as heritage structures by ASI. Structures were termed unsafe and security reasons cited by the Government only to support the case for demolition. If security was a concern, how is the new Raghunandan library being planned on Emar mutt land,” he pointed out.

The petitioner also questioned the role of amicus curiae, who failed to deliver on the mandate given to him by the Supreme Court, by not holding any consultation with the stakeholders and briefing the press after meeting only government officials. “He was supposed to submit a report to the SC after holding meetings with all stakeholders,” he said.

Meanwhile, the apex court on Monday acknowledged the validity of the concerns of petitioners and assured that it would not pass any order endorsing the demolition. The court has also granted liberty to the petitioners to challenge the demolition drive before Orissa High Court.