Home States Odisha

Decision to demolish Puri structures questioned

The court has also granted liberty to the petitioners to challenge the demolition drive before Orissa High Court.

Published: 02nd October 2019 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2019 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Indic Collective Trust that moved the Supreme Court against demolition of places of worship around Jagannath Temple at Puri, on Tuesday questioned the legitimacy of the ‘decision’ to term centuries old heritage structures as ‘unauthorised’ constructions.
Trustee of Indic Collective Ravilochan Iyengar said the act of demolishing mutts is against the letter and spirit of the Places of Worship Act of 1991, which prohibits any agency from modifying physically or otherwise the nature of a place of worship of any community.

“Terming the structures illegal is a blatant misrepresentation since those have been in existence since long and are a part of the social and religious fabric of Puri. How can a Government which exits for the last only 70 years term an 800-year-old structure unauthorised?” he wondered.
“Surprisingly, eight structures proposed to be demolished have been certified as heritage structures by ASI. Structures were termed unsafe and security reasons cited by the Government only to support the case for demolition. If security was a concern, how is the new Raghunandan library being planned on Emar mutt land,” he pointed out.

The petitioner also questioned the role of amicus curiae, who failed to deliver on the mandate given to him by the Supreme Court, by not holding any consultation with the stakeholders and briefing the press after meeting only government officials. “He was supposed to submit a report to the SC after holding meetings with all stakeholders,” he said.

Meanwhile, the apex court on Monday acknowledged the validity of the concerns of petitioners and assured that it would not pass any order endorsing the demolition. The court has also granted liberty to the petitioners to challenge the demolition drive before Orissa High Court.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mane excited for "special game" against former club Salzburg
Mahatma at 150: Rare images of a rarer giant
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp