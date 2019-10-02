Eviction squad faces protest

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A joint eviction squad of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) on Tuesday faced protest from slum dwellers near Khandagiri while removing the encroachment from the site required for creation of a temporary bus depot.

The depot will be created for parking of Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) buses till construction of the proposed Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) at Baramunda.

An official from the BDA said the squad, which was carrying out eviction without deploying police, faced protest from the slum dwellers near Tapoban high school.

The squad later called off the eviction drive and asked the slum dwellers to vacate encroachment before Durga Puja. BDA will require around 7 acre land to create the temporary bus depot at Khandagiri, sources said.