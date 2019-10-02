Govt targets to train 1.5 lakh youths in 3 yrs

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has set a target to train 1.5 lakh youths within three years under placement linked programmes of Deen Dayal Upadhaya Grameen Kaushala Yojana (DDU-GKY) with a financial outlay of around `1,546 crore.

Approving the three-year action plan from 2019-20 to 2021-22, a high level meeting under the chairmanship Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy decided that 50,000 youths will be trained in the current financial year.

“Of the target set for the current fiscal, 20,213 youths have been trained by September in 144 skill training centres operating across the State and two centres operating outside the State under DDU-GKY,” said Chief Executive Officer of ORMAS Smruti Ranjan Pradhan.

He said the State occupied first position in the country in 2018-19 by providing skill training to 41,308 youths of whom 31,698 were provided placement in organised sector. The Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS) is the nodal agency for placement linked skill development.

The training spreads across major sectors including apparel, IT and IT enabled services, electrical and electronocis, retail marketing, tourism and hospitality, construction, healthcare, automotive, management, logistic and supply chain. The training period varies from three to 12 months.

The Chief Secretary directed the Odisha Livelihood Mission (OLM) to intensify the motivational activities at village level through contact with potential households having drop out children in the age group of 18-35.

The meeting attended by Chairman of Odisha Skill Development Authority Subroto Bagchi and Secretary Skill Development and Technical Education Sanjay Kumar Singh decided to set up three new migration support centres (MSCs) at Hyderabad, Pune and Bhubaneswar for facilitation and post-placement support. Presently, three MSCs are operating at Tiruppur in Tamil Nadu, Bengaluru in Karnataka, and Bhiwadi in Rajasthan. These centres register skilled youths migrating for job, organise health camp for them, provide them the legal literacy and emergency support.