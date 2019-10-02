Govt’s Jagannath Ballav Mutt plan raises concern  

By Express News Service

PURI: The State Government’s plan to resettle some of the families in Jagannath Ballav Mutt after their displacement during the demolition drive around Srimandir has led to concerns in Puri town.

At a meeting held in the Pilgrim Town on Tuesday, prominent persons from various walks of life discussed the ambitious plan to transform Puri as an international heritage destination. While welcoming the Government’s initiative, they expressed reservations about the plan to construct a multi-layer parking place and meditation centre in 14 acre of the 42 acre Mutt land.

The meditation centre will have a capacity to accommodate 10,000 people. Earlier, the Government had taken over six acre of the Mutt land to construct a craft centre and parking lot.

“Taking over almost half of the Mutt land for the proposed construction would destroy the very purpose for which the religious establishment was created,” they said.

Jagannath Ballav Mutt, which does not have a Mahant and functions under a trust, is religiously connected with Sri Jagannath temple. It serves as the pleasure garden of the Holy Trinity and as many as 23 religious events of Lord Jagannath are performed here annually.

During Nabakalebara, the Daita team camps in the Mutt for a night before embarking on their search for new Darus and on their return, they also spend a night here. Spread over around 42 acre of land along the Badadanda, the Mutt is also home to hundreds of varieties of herbs and medicinal plants besides flowers.

Earlier, the Mutt had a dozen of water bodies. The Tourism department while developing the craft centre and parking place in six acre of the Mutt land, levelled six of the ponds. This led to acute water shortage in Srimandir in 2006 after Ganga and Jamuna, the two wells situated near the temple kitchen, dried up. Water from these wells is used for cooking Mahaprasad.

The meeting decided that supply of clean potable water and preservation of natural water source should be ensured before establishment of the modern and heritage city.

The plight of Mahants was also discussed during the meeting. After abolition of estates in 1974, mutts were deprived of income generated from agriculture sources and the subsequent Endowment Act further crippled them. While goons forcibly took over control of mutts, the Mahants lived in constant fear with most abandoning their seats and living elsewhere. Now, the Mahants are forced to surrender before the district administration, said the participants of the meeting.

As many as 111 saints belonging to 49 sects of Hindu, Udasin, Sikh, Jain and Buddhist faiths from across undivided India had visited Puri and accepted Lord Jagannath as their ‘istha’ (dearest). Some of these saints established their seats and mutts in Puri and were granted permission to render religious services in the temple by the then rulers. They were responsible for propagating Jagannath cult across the country and initiating new devotees into the fold.

“The administration should understand the purpose of creation of the mutts along with endowment and the future role of Mahants in the Jagannath faith before eliminating their existence,” they said.

The meeting resolved to meet Puri Collector Balwant Singh and draw his attention towards some crucial subjects related to development of the heritage city.

Academician and one of the founders of KIIT Dr Chittaranjan Mishra, research scholar on Jagannath culture Dr Surendra Mishra, secretary of State Heritage Conservation Council Debiprasad Nanda, noted writer and social activist Krushna Naik, RTI activist Hactor Mishra, culture activist Chakradhar Mahapatra, journalist Jagannath Bastia, writer and poet Kailash Rai, temple servitor Biswajit Senapati, Purohit of Lord Jagannath Sidheswar Mahapatra and chairman of press club Rajkumar Mohanty participated in the meeting.