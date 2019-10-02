Home States Odisha

Heritage site plans for Gandhi Smaraki in puri

Published: 02nd October 2019 07:51 AM

By Rajkumar Mohanty
Express News Service

PURI: The Gandhi Smaraki (memorial) at Beraboi village in Delang block would soon be developed as a heritage site. 

The State Tourism department will take over the memorial and ensure all-round development of the site. “The Department has informed the Gandhi Smarak Samiti, which take care of the memorial, of its plans”, said former secretary of the organisation and author of ‘Gandhi Charcha’ Gouranga Charan Parida.

Mahatma Gandhi’s visit to Puri carries much significance in India’s freedom movement. The father of the nation took several vital decisions during his address at the five-day Seva Sangh conference at Beraboi from March 25 to 3, 1938. The conference resolved to eradicate untouchability,  strengthen socio- economic condition of people residing in rural areas, curb violence and promote communal harmony. 
Several prominent leaders of that era like Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Abdul Kalam Azad and Kasturba Gandhi participated in the conference. While former Prime Minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru could not attend the conference as he was abroad, founder of Azad Hind Fauj Subash Chandra Bose had to skip it as he was unwell. 

Parida, a member of Mahatma’s 150 year celebration committee headed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik told Express that on March 28, 1938 during the five-day conference, Kasturba along with Durga Desai and a few women leaders had visited Sri Jagannath temple and offered prayers. 
Gandhiji after learning about her visit to the shrine went on a fast and observed ‘Mouna brat’ for the entire day. 

Later Kasturba apologised for her mistake. During his visit to Puri in 1921, Gandhiji had visited Sri Jagannath Temple and offered prayers but later he learnt that ‘Harijans’ (untouchables) were not allowed into the shrine. He  had then decided not to visit the temple. 
A  memorial was established in Beraboi where the Seva Sangh  conference was organised. 

