Home ration distributed under Government plan 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Take home ration (THR) was distributed among beneficiaries at anganwadi centres across the State as per the decision of State Government. As per the guidelines announced by the Government, chhatua will be distributed on the first day of every month in the presence of mother committee, scrutiny committee and supervising officers.

At present, THR is being provided to children between six months to three years, pregnant and nursing women and adolescent girls. Besides, severely malnourished children from three to six years are getting THR along with hot cooked meal at anganwadi centres.

Official sources said senior officers of Women and Child Development department and Mission Shakti have been deployed in the districts to physically supervise the proper functioning of the programme.

Collectors of Kendrapara and Bhadrak districts monitored THR distribution in their respective districts. District-level officers such Additional District Magistrates (ADMs), sub-collectors, block development officers (BDOs), tehsildars, district social welfare officers (DSWOs), child development project officers (CDPOs) and functionaries of the integrated child development services (ICDS) also supervised the distribution of chhatua at different places.

Official sources said the primary objective is to streamline supply chain management system while maintaining transparency and accountability at every step for increasing the nutritional standards of the beneficiaries of the ICDS scheme. The WCD department introduced a nutrition protagonist ‘Tiki Mausi’ which was recently launched by Minister Tukuni Sahu.