Home States Odisha

Home ration distributed under Government plan 

 Take home ration (THR) was distributed among beneficiaries at anganwadi centres across the State as per the decision of State Government.

Published: 02nd October 2019 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2019 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Take home ration (THR) was distributed among beneficiaries at anganwadi centres across the State as per the decision of State Government. As per the guidelines announced by the Government, chhatua will be distributed on the first day of every month in the presence of mother committee, scrutiny committee and supervising officers.

At present, THR is being provided to children between six months to three years, pregnant and nursing women and adolescent girls. Besides, severely malnourished children from three to six years are getting THR along with hot cooked meal at anganwadi centres. 

Official sources said senior officers of Women and Child Development department and Mission Shakti have been deployed in the districts to physically supervise the proper functioning of the programme.
Collectors of Kendrapara and Bhadrak districts monitored THR distribution in their respective districts. District-level officers such Additional District Magistrates (ADMs), sub-collectors, block development officers (BDOs), tehsildars, district social welfare officers (DSWOs), child development project officers (CDPOs) and functionaries of the integrated child development services (ICDS) also supervised the distribution of chhatua at different places.

Official sources said the primary objective is to streamline supply chain management system while maintaining transparency and accountability at every step for increasing the nutritional standards of the beneficiaries of the ICDS scheme. The WCD department introduced a nutrition protagonist ‘Tiki Mausi’ which was recently launched by Minister Tukuni Sahu.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Jadaiya Bai Baiga spent over 50 years of her life as a labourer hewing wood and even selling country-made liquor
MP tribal labourer debuts as international painter in Italy, France
Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy ( Photo | EPS )
Jagan announces 50% quota for women in market panel chief posts
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Cops to exhume bodies of  6 of family who died at different times, but in similar manner
The woman had applied for Indian citizenship immediately after her marriage however, it was not accepted on some legal grounds. (File Photo | AFP)
After staying on long-term visa for 35 years, Pakistan woman gets Indian citizenship

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp