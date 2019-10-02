Job protest stops mining

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: MCL incurred loss of `2.5 crore on Tuesday following illegal stoppage of coal supply to power plants from the Ananta railway sidings 5 and 6 by villagers of Kandhaberni at Talcher coalfields in Angul.

Movement of coal rakes was stopped at 3 pm by the residents of Kandhaberni, located between Bharatpur area and Hingula area of MCL, demanding supervisor’s job in favour of one Babuli Sahoo in a private firm engaged by MCL mining operations. A police compliant has been filed in this regard.