Monumental neglect of memorials  

By Amarnath Parida
Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Even as the State Government is leaving no stone unturned to make the celebration of Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary a grand affair, several places of remembrance of the father of the nation in the district are wallowing in neglect.

Bedhi Mutt, which was once an important centre for freedom fighters, is now lying in an abandoned state. Inspired by Gandhiji’s Laban Satyagraha (salt march) in 1930, local freedom fighters had assembled at the Mutt in Chatua village under Kujang tehsil. 

Once surrounded by hundreds of mango and banyan trees, the Mutt now presents a sorry picture. The greenery is no longer present in the vicinity while there is no road, entrance gate and boundary wall. The Mutt which even lacks a statute of Gandhi. 

Similarly, there are a number of Gandhi statues in Erasama, Jagatsinghpur and Balikuda which are lying in neglect due to lack of care. District Culture Officer (in-charge) Abdul Wahid Khan said, “We have received funds for celebration of 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. However, no grant has been sanctioned for renovation and upkeep of Gandhi’s memorials and statues.”

