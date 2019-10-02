OHRC seeks report on road blockade  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Taking a suo motu cognizance of road blockade incidents in the State, the Odisha Human Right Commision (OHRC) has sought report from Home Secretary and DG of Police on action taken against those involved in such cases by October 21.

The direction came after OHRC Chairperson Bimal Prasad Das and member Asim Amitabh Dash, on their way to Bhubaneswar from Cuttack, found the road near Pratap Nagari on NH - 16 blocked by a large number of people affecting vehicular movement.

As per news reports, the road blockade has now become a rule on National Highways and State Highways and smooth passage has become an exception, the commission in its order pointed out.

It stated that protesters have many forums to put forth their grievance but they have no right to cause inconvenience to others by blocking highways and other roads. The apex court and high courts of different states have also expressed their displeasure of this issue, it said.