Pramila’s brother arrested   

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Crime Branch on Tuesday arrested Khirod Chandra Mallick and his son Debabrata Mallick from their residence in Thakurpada area within Ainthapali police limits here on Monday. Khirod is the brother of Government Chief Whip Pramila Mallick.

Ainthapali IIC Chintamani Pradhan confirmed the arrest. However, he did not reveal the details of the case for which the father and son duo was arrested.

Earlier in 2014, Khirod was arrested for running an NBFC which flouted the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) licence norms and collected deposits to the tune of around `10 crore from small investors in the State.

He was arrested by a team of EOW of Odisha Crime Branch from Sambalpur from where he was running his NGO Bharat Integrated Social Welfare Agency (BISWA).

