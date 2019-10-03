BJD leader Sambhu Mohanty held for misbehaving with police

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: The district vice-president of BJD and Brajrajnagar MLA Sambhu Mohanty on Wednesday was arrested for misbehaving with a police officer on duty.

The incident took place on Monday morning when the Belpahar Traffic police was undertaking an awareness drive on amended MV Act the Belpahar railway crossing gate.

During the drive, ASI of Belpahar police station Arjun Orma and a constable stopped the car of Mohanty near the railway gate and found out that he was not wearing seat belt.

When the ASI asked him to wear the seat belt, Mohanty allegedly began hurling abuses at him and the constable and also threatened them of complaining about them to DIG (North). He also threatened the two police personnel of getting them transferred for stopping his car, said Jharsuguda SP Ashwini Kumar Mohanty.

Locals captured the incident on their mobile phones and uploaded the videos on social media which went viral. Following this, the SP ordered Belpahar police to register a case against Mohanty.