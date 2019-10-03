Home States Odisha

Ex-Rourkela MLA Pravat Mohapatra sits on fast

Published: 03rd October 2019 11:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2019 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Former Rourkela MLA Pravat Mohapatra on Wednesday sat on a 12-hour fast under the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Panposh Square demanding timely completion of the ongoing second Brahmani bridge project on NH-143 and construction of a third bridge over the river.  

Mohapatra said work on the second Brahmani bridge started after inordinate delay and continues to progress at a snail’s pace.

In order to mitigate the sufferings of the people, NHAI should ensure completion of the bridge and NH 143 upgradation project from Birmitrapur to Barkote on time. 

He further demanded the State Government to set up another bridge over Brahmani river parallel to the existing weak and old structure at Panposh.

He said the second Brahmani bridge of NH 143 was originally proposed to be established at Panposh and land was acquired for the same.

As the second Brahmani bridge location was shifted to Balughat, the State government in consultation with the NHAI should set up another bridge at Panposh. 

Justifying his demand for a third bridge, Mohapatra said it is needed to handle the increasing vehicular traffic volume on NH 143.

He also demanded the State Government to upgrade the Rourkela Government Hospital into a Government Medical College & Hospital and implement the pending Smart City projects on time.

TAGS
Pravat Mohapatra Rourkela
