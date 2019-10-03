Eye on security in Baripada this Durga Puja

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Durga puja committees of Baripada town have been advised by the police and fire department to make foolproof security arrangements and instal CCTV cameras at their pandals.

The puja committees have also been asked to instal fire extinguishers and ensure availability of drinking water at the pandals. Besides, they have been directed not to exceed the sound limit of 65 decibels.

As many as 29 pandals have been erected in Baripada town and its adjoining areas this year. The district police has already made plans for smooth flow of traffic and parking of vehicles near the pandals.

Mayurbhanj SP Parmar Smit Parshottamdas said the puja committees have been asked to create more than one entry and exit points to avoid overcrowding.

As a precautionary measure, police have asked the committees to widen the gates of the pandals and also create emergency exits.

Assistant Fire Officer P K Jena said the organisers have been asked to take steps to prevent any fire mishaps.

The pandals must have at least two fire extinguishers, two barrels of water and sand around the generator. Two fire personnel will be deployed at Palabani and Tulasichaura pandals as they are larger than others in the town. The members of the puja committees will be trained to tackle any exigency, he said.