Forest department clueless as herpes scare goes viral

Published: 03rd October 2019 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2019 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

The sick elephant in Keonjhar

By Express News Service

KEONJHAR: As Forest department struggles to get a hold of outbreak of deadly herpes virus among captive elephants, the haemorrhagic infection seems to have spread to other parts of the State.

A female elephant is now said to have been contracted the virus and battling for life in a remote forest of Keonjhar district.

The condition of the 22-year-old elephant is stated to be ‘very serious’ and veterinarians and experts from Similipal Wildlife Sanctuary are closely monitoring its treatment. Forest officials have also cordoned off the area and frantic efforts are on to save the life of the pachyderm.

Elephant Endotheliotripic Herpes Virus (EEHV), as it is known, has been in the past, was reported in Kerala, Maharashtra and Assam.

The governments, in these States, have sought support from national and even international agencies to understand the virus strains as well as their virulence.

There has been no clarity if the EEHV has been reported among wild groups since most of its reported outbreaks, in India as well as outside, have been found in captive animals.

In Odisha though, the Forest department has been tight-lipped and appears to be at its wit’s end with a Chandaka elephant already falling prey to the virus.

The latest incidence in Keonjhar, if it is ascertained to be EEHV, could be problematic given the contiguity of elephant habitats and large jumbo groups that inhabit in the region.

The adult elephant in Keonjhar was found during routine patrol in Bhuyan Juanga Pidha forests on Saturday, Keonjhar DFO Santosh Joshi said.

A team, headed by Suakati section officer Tikeswar Mahanta, found the sick animal near a ‘nullah’ at Upara Sumatha village under Banspal block, around 50 km from district headquarters.

Forest officials immediately informed the Veterinary wing of Keonjhar following which a team, headed by senior doctor Binaya Bhusan Mishra, rushed to the hilly forest area where the jumbo was found.

After Dr Mishra provided necessary medication to the elephant, a team, headed by Assistant Forest Conservator Ghanashyam Mahanta, was rushed to the spot to keep a watch on the jumbo.

Another team of veterinarians of Similipal, headed by Dr Bandita Das, reached the spot and treated the elephant.

However, its health condition has shown no improvement till Wednesday evening. Meanwhile, Dr Das has ruled out either herpes or anthrax virus infection in the jumbo.

Officials of Animal Resources department of Keonjhar had also examined the blood, urine and stool samples of the elephant.

The jumbo was part of a herd which had come to the area. Other elephants abandoned her after she showed signs of the illness, a local said.

Dr Mishra said, treatment is taking time since there is an infection in the elephant’s stomach. All efforts to cure the elephant are being made, he added.

