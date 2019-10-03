Former Talsara MLA returns to medical profession

By Express News Service

TALSARA: After a 13-year-long successful stint in politics, three-time MLA of Talsara Assembly segment Dr Prafulla Majhi is back to his parent profession of medical science.

Dr Majhi took charge as Medical Officer of Talsara Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Subedega block on Tuesday.

He has been appointed on contractual basis for a period of one year by the District Mineral Foundation (DMF).

The former Congress MLA practised medicine for 27 years before deciding to get into politics. He became the MLA in 2006 when the Talsara Assembly seat fell vacant following demise of sitting MLA and his father-in-law Gadadhar Majhi.

He said during his tenure as an MLA till 2019, he had been thinking of serving people of his village and constituency in the capacity of a doctor.

While he would continue to be active in politics, Dr Majhi would be attending patients in the PHC every day.

He won the Talsara Assembly seat in 2006, 2009 and 2014 but lost to BJP’s Bhawani Bhoi in 2019.

Chief District Medical Officer, Dr Pankaj Patel said Dr Majhi would be attending to patients at the outdoor of PHC for four hours on working days.

He added the consolidated pay of Dr Majhi cannot be disclosed.

Sources in the DMF said the consolidated pays of contractual doctors of DMF are not made public disclosed as it may create resentment among the contractual doctors of State Government.

The situation had arose in the last DMF appointment when its doctors were offered more pay than Government doctors.