Home States Odisha

Former Talsara MLA returns to medical profession

After a 13-year-long successful stint in politics, three-time MLA of Talsara Assembly segment Dr Prafulla Majhi is back to his parent profession of medical science.

Published: 03rd October 2019 11:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2019 11:28 AM   |  A+A-

Dr Prafulla Majhi examining a patient at Talsara PHC

Dr Prafulla Majhi examining a patient at Talsara PHC (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TALSARA: After a 13-year-long successful stint in politics, three-time MLA of Talsara Assembly segment Dr Prafulla Majhi is back to his parent profession of medical science.

Dr Majhi took charge as Medical Officer of Talsara Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Subedega block on Tuesday.

He has been appointed on contractual basis for a period of one year by the District Mineral Foundation (DMF).

The former Congress MLA practised medicine for 27 years before deciding to get into politics. He became the MLA in 2006 when the Talsara Assembly seat fell vacant following demise of sitting MLA and his father-in-law Gadadhar Majhi. 

He said during his tenure as an MLA till 2019, he had been thinking of serving people of his village and constituency in the capacity of a doctor.

While he would continue to be active in politics, Dr Majhi would be attending patients in the PHC every day.

He won the Talsara Assembly seat in 2006, 2009 and 2014 but lost to BJP’s Bhawani Bhoi in 2019. 

Chief District Medical Officer, Dr Pankaj Patel said Dr Majhi would be attending to patients at the outdoor of PHC for four hours on working days.

He added the consolidated pay of Dr Majhi cannot be disclosed.

Sources in the DMF said the consolidated pays of contractual doctors of DMF are not made public disclosed as it may create resentment among the contractual doctors of State Government.

The situation had arose in the last DMF appointment when its doctors were offered more pay than Government doctors.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Talsara Prafulla Majhi
India Matters
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Masked burglars break open jewellery store, make away with Rs 13 cr gold
Security personnel divert traffic during restrictions in Srinagar (File photo| PTI)
Kashmiri leaders will be freed in 'phased manner': Governor's advisor
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. ( Photo | AP )
Pak will continue painting apocalyptic scenarios: Jaishankar defends Art 370
Image for representational purpose only
Woman, who won Rs 1 cr on KBC, made Maharashtra poll campaign envoy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Gandhi Kanagaraj, Bapu's good exemplar
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Lalithaa Jewellery store loses 35 kilos of gold and ornaments to theft
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp