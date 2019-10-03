Home States Odisha

Irregularities alleged in teacher training programme

Large scale irregularities have been alleged in conduct of training sessions for teachers in the district under Ujjwal and Utthan projects of Sarva Sikshya Abhiyan.

Published: 03rd October 2019 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2019 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Large scale irregularities have been alleged in conduct of training sessions for teachers in the district under Ujjwal and Utthan projects of Sarva Sikshya Abhiyan (SSA). 

The training sessions were conducted in all the blocks of the district in February this year and discrepancy in amount spent on availing CCTV cameras on rent has put the programme under the scanner.  

The number of training centres in the blocks depended on the number of teachers.

While Rs 2,000 each was spent for installing the equipment in training centres in Bisoi, Kuliana and Suliapada block, the amount was Rs 12,000 each for 11 centres in Baripada block.

In Kaptipada, Rs 2,16,000 was spent on installing the cameras in 17 centres while it was a whopping Rs 4,23,600 each for just three centres in Rashgobidhpur.  Similarly, Rs 2,06,480 was spent for installing the cameras in 13 centres of Jashipur block. 

Harishchandra Nandagoswami, a retired teacher and social worker of Baripada said an impartial probe should be conducted into the matter and action taken against anyone found guilty.

Such irregularities were detected in 2014-15 too when teachers had allegedly submitted false vouchers for purchase of radios. 

Meanwhile, Project Director in-charge of SSA Dhruba Charan Behera denied any irregularities and said the cost of installing CCTV cameras varied as they were availed on hire on different dates.

The four-day training programme was aimed at improving standard of teaching in elementary schools and as many as 1.41 lakh teachers from across the State were covered under it.

The programme was conducted under the supervision of Block Education Officers. 

