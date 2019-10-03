Home States Odisha

MIMSAR to be managed by a reputed institute

Several health care institutions and business houses have shown interest in running the medical college.

Published: 03rd October 2019 11:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2019 11:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), a subsidiary of Coal India Limited, has decided to hand over the management of state-of-the-art 500-bed Mahanadi Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (MIMSAR), Talcher to a reputed medical institute of the country.

The company has decided to invite Expression of Interest (EoI) from reputed institutions to run the medical college.

“As the infrastructure of the medical college and hospital is ready, MCL has constituted a high-powered committee to expedite the process for managing its affairs from the next session,” said CMD, MCL BN Shukla. 

Built at a cost of Rs 492 crore under MCL’s Corporate Social Responsibility, MIMSAR will have 100 seats for MBBS which will be filled up through NEET. The first academic session is likely to commence from next year. 

The committee has gathered inputs from various organisations including PSUs, super specialty institutes, charitable trusts, health care foundations and hospital chains for preparation of selection criteria for inviting the EoI. “Preparation of matrix for inviting EoI is in final stage and we will issue a notification for the same through leading newspapers and website,” the CMD said. 

Several health care institutions and business houses have shown interest in running the medical college.
Shukla said MCL wants students from coalfield areas to join MBBS course at MIMSAR. “We want medical aspirants from Ib Valley and Talcher coalfields in Angul, Jharsuguda and Sundargarh districts to prepare in advance so that they can secure admission in MIMSAR,” he said. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mahanadi Coalfields Limited MIMSAR
India Matters
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Masked burglars break open jewellery store, make away with Rs 13 cr gold
Security personnel divert traffic during restrictions in Srinagar (File photo| PTI)
Kashmiri leaders will be freed in 'phased manner': Governor's advisor
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. ( Photo | AP )
Pak will continue painting apocalyptic scenarios: Jaishankar defends Art 370
Image for representational purpose only
Woman, who won Rs 1 cr on KBC, made Maharashtra poll campaign envoy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Gandhi Kanagaraj, Bapu's good exemplar
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Lalithaa Jewellery store loses 35 kilos of gold and ornaments to theft
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp