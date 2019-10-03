MIMSAR to be managed by a reputed institute

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), a subsidiary of Coal India Limited, has decided to hand over the management of state-of-the-art 500-bed Mahanadi Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (MIMSAR), Talcher to a reputed medical institute of the country.

The company has decided to invite Expression of Interest (EoI) from reputed institutions to run the medical college.

“As the infrastructure of the medical college and hospital is ready, MCL has constituted a high-powered committee to expedite the process for managing its affairs from the next session,” said CMD, MCL BN Shukla.

Built at a cost of Rs 492 crore under MCL’s Corporate Social Responsibility, MIMSAR will have 100 seats for MBBS which will be filled up through NEET. The first academic session is likely to commence from next year.

The committee has gathered inputs from various organisations including PSUs, super specialty institutes, charitable trusts, health care foundations and hospital chains for preparation of selection criteria for inviting the EoI. “Preparation of matrix for inviting EoI is in final stage and we will issue a notification for the same through leading newspapers and website,” the CMD said.

Several health care institutions and business houses have shown interest in running the medical college.

Shukla said MCL wants students from coalfield areas to join MBBS course at MIMSAR. “We want medical aspirants from Ib Valley and Talcher coalfields in Angul, Jharsuguda and Sundargarh districts to prepare in advance so that they can secure admission in MIMSAR,” he said.

