No breakthrough in Raju Hantal murder case yet

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Investigation into the alleged murder of a villager Raju Hantal in Swabhiman Anchal has hit a roadblock with the victim’s family not cooperating with police.

While this is delaying the probe, police claimed the family is under pressure to not reveal anything.

Raju, a resident of Ranginiguda village under Chitrakonda block, was found dead in the kitchen of Jantapai anganwadi centre on September 14.

The villagers alleged that he had been picked up by BSF jawans from Jantapai weekly market on September 13.

The incident sparked unrest in the region with locals accusing BSF jawans of murdering Raju. The Maoists have also thrown their support behind the villagers who are demanding arrest of BSF jawans.

Malkangiri SP Risikesh D Khilari said though police got some leads in the case and approached Raju’s family at least five times but the latter refused to cooperate.

“The family has been threatened not to disclose anything,” the SP said. ITDA project administrator Ramakrushna Gond also visited the family last week on the direction of Collector Manish Agarwal but they did not entertain him.

The family had earlier rejected the district administration’s compensation offer of `3 lakh. They demanded “adequate” compensation and immediate arrest of Raju’s murderers.