Home States Odisha

No breakthrough in Raju Hantal murder case yet

Investigation into the alleged murder of a villager Raju Hantal in Swabhiman Anchal has hit a roadblock with the victim’s family not cooperating with police.

Published: 03rd October 2019 11:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2019 11:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Investigation into the alleged murder of a villager Raju Hantal in Swabhiman Anchal has hit a roadblock with the victim’s family not cooperating with police.

While this is delaying the probe, police claimed the family is under pressure to not reveal anything. 

Raju, a resident of Ranginiguda village under Chitrakonda block, was found dead in the kitchen of Jantapai anganwadi centre on September 14.

The villagers alleged that he had been picked up by BSF jawans from Jantapai weekly market on September 13.

The incident sparked unrest in the region with locals accusing BSF jawans of murdering Raju. The Maoists have also thrown their support behind the villagers who are demanding arrest of BSF jawans. 

Malkangiri SP Risikesh D Khilari said though police got some leads in the case and approached Raju’s family at least five times but the latter refused to cooperate.

“The family has been threatened not to disclose anything,” the SP said. ITDA project administrator Ramakrushna Gond also visited the family last week on the direction of Collector Manish Agarwal but they did not entertain him. 

The family had earlier rejected the district administration’s compensation offer of `3 lakh. They demanded “adequate” compensation and immediate arrest of Raju’s murderers. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Raju Hantal Raju Hantal murder case
India Matters
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Masked burglars break open jewellery store, make away with Rs 13 cr gold
Security personnel divert traffic during restrictions in Srinagar (File photo| PTI)
Kashmiri leaders will be freed in 'phased manner': Governor's advisor
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. ( Photo | AP )
Pak will continue painting apocalyptic scenarios: Jaishankar defends Art 370
Image for representational purpose only
Woman, who won Rs 1 cr on KBC, made Maharashtra poll campaign envoy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Gandhi Kanagaraj, Bapu's good exemplar
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Lalithaa Jewellery store loses 35 kilos of gold and ornaments to theft
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp