Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announces BJD social service wing

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the nation paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary on Wednesday, three major political parties, BJD, BJP and Congress undertook padayatras to spread the messages of Bapu.

Launching a series of programmes in the Capital on Gandhi Jayanti, Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik announced formation of a social service wing of his party while flagging off Jana Sampark Padayatra from Kargil Road in Ekamra area.

“It will focus on plantation and environment, blood donation and health assistance. Our objective would be to make Odisha clean and green, and keep the people of the State healthy,” Naveen said at the launching ceremony of the party’s public outreach drive.

“Among all activities of our party, social service is my favourite. I want the youth of the State to join the movement and make it a powerful one,” he said.

Describing Gandhi as a symbol of service, the Chief Minister said the padayatra provides an opportunity to know the problems of people and make them aware about the welfare measures of the Government.

Appreciating the tremendous success of ‘Jiban Bindu’, voluntary blood donation drive launched by BJD in 2015, the Chief Minister said it has become a mass movement across the country.

The party has so far collected three lakh units of blood which saved several precious lives. Around 10 lakh people have joined the movement, he added.

Paying tributes to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi on the Odisha Legislative Assembly premises earlier in the day, Naveen said, “Bapuji was not just a political personality, he was a great saint and social reformer. He has successfully united the world through his mesmerizing personality. He was indeed the tue symbol of all caste, creed, language, region and national integration.”

Noting that the thoughts of Gandhi is still relevant in today’s world, the Chief Minister said many problems confronting the nations can be resolved if his doctrine of non-violence is practised in true spirit.

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan launched a padyatra from Gandhi Smruti Pitha at Telengapentha near Cuttack.

Speaking on the occasion he said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday started the process to use the strength of the nation towards creating awareness on several issues like plantation of trees, water conservation and avoiding single-use plastics through the nationwide Gandhi Sankalpa Yatra.”

OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik took out a padyatra to Nischintakoili where a meeting was held commemorating the 150th birth anniversary of Gandhiji.