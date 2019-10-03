Home States Odisha

Odisha government sanctions Rs 40 crore for Puri land acquisition

Puri district administration is in the process of clearing all constructions within 75 metres from all sides of Meghanad Pacheri.

Puri district administration is in the process of clearing all constructions within 75 metres from all sides of Meghanad Pacheri.

Puri district administration is in the process of clearing all constructions within 75 metres from all sides of Meghanad Pacheri.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amidst growing resentment over demolition of centuries-old heritage structures and places of worships around Jagannath Temple at Puri, Odisha Government allotted Rs 40 crore for acquisition of land for the proposed ‘Heritage Security Zone’.

Joint Secretary of Works Department Bimalendu Ray has intimated the Chief Engineer, DPI (Design, Planning and Investigation) and Roads about the allotment of funds.

As per the sanction order, the Chief Engineer has been permitted to utilise `40 crore for land acquisition and direct purchases besides rehabilitation and resettlement packages for families displaced for the heritage zone and other related projects.

Puri district administration is in the process of clearing all constructions within 75 metres from all sides of Meghanad Pacheri.

The vacated area will be developed as ‘Heritage Security Zone’ once the eviction process is over.

The area to be developed as heritage zone will reflect Kalingan architecture and other elements in context of the 12th-century shrine.

The new structures to be built will be given an ancient look with traditional materials. Last month, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had approved three mega projects in Puri.

The projects included reconstruction of Raghunandan library at an estimated cost of Rs 25 crore and a Rs 95 crore housing project for rehabilitation of displaced people besides heritage security zone.

“Funds allotted will be used for acquisition of land and rehabilitation and resettlement of displaced families. How much will be spent for developing the heritage zone has not been estimated yet as the proposed structures to be built on the vacated land are being finalised,” said a Works department official. 

The old Raghunandan library was demolished recently as part of the ongoing demolition drive. It will be rebuilt in accordance with heritage architecture for research of Jagannath culture on the premises of the historic Emar Mutt, which has been demolished. 

Meanwhile, the ASI has raised objection over construction activities going on around the temple. Stating that construction within 100-metre radius of the 12th-century shrine without prior permission is prohibited, it has served a notice to the Executive Engineer of the Works department seeking his reply by October 10.

